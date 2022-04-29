JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A new business is coming to Jacksonville to help people have the wedding of their dreams at an affordable price.

The Tiny Chateau in Jacksonville is the first of its kind to arrive there. Nicole Blizzard, the owner and founder, said one of the main reasons why she started the business was that so people would not just have a boring courthouse wedding.

The company offers many different packages for the big so people do not have to break the bank.

Click the above video to find out more.