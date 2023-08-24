GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using flavors from around the world to create tacos sounds interesting. That’s the idea behind Tacoish.

Located at Hardee Crossings Shopping Center at 4320-B East 10th St. in Greenville, new restaurant Tacoish is coming to Greenville. This new restaurant will be serving tacos with a fusion of traditional and nontraditional flavors, taking inspiration from all different types of ingredients and styles from all over with world.

Tacoish co-owner Ryan Griffin is also part of NRG Partners, which also runs Downtown Greenville’s Nash Hot Chicken and Seared.

“You know, we just, we hope that we can provide more than food. Obviously, you’re going to come here and get a great meal, you’re going to get great tacos, cooked fresh scratch made and then just enjoy the company,” Griffin said.

“You know, we try to make it to where everybody wants to come in and not just grab and go, they want to hang out and get to know us.”

The restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-September.