North Carolina ranks 7th in the US with number of employees quitting their jobs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As workers continue to leave their jobs in large numbers, the phenomenon known as the ‘Great Resignation’ seems to continue and appears not to be stopping anytime soon.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, those who quit their jobs totaled 4.5 million in November, a record high, and have been trending upward since April 2020.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, total job quitting rose to a record 16.3 million as businesses across the country also laid off workers and shut down operations.

The overall quit rate in North Carolina reached 3.2% in 2021. Overall, North Carolina saw 1,418,000 quits in 2021, according to data. Out of all the U.S. states, North Carolina reported the 7th highest quit rate in 2021. Throughout the state of North Carolina, the quits rate as a percentage of total separations was nearly 67%.

