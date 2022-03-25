RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Unemployment rates are lower again for February.

A newly released report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce shows North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.9% in January to 3.7% in February. Overall, the unemployment rate has dropped 1.7 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased in NC by 18,085 over the month to 4,827,774 and increased by 183,269 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased from 10,157 over the month to 187,258 and decreased 75,556 over the year.

Many industries are seeing a surge in employment at the moment. The industries experiencing increases were professional & business services, 6,200; leisure & hospitality services, 5,300; trade, transportation & utilities, 4,700; manufacturing, 3,300; education & health services, 2,300; financial activities, 1,700; and construction, 500. Major industries experiencing decreases were government, 1,100; and other services, 500. Information and mining & logging employment remained unchanged.

For more information, click here for the full report.