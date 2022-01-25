North Carolina’s unemployment rate inches lower in December

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) — It seems that North Carolina is starting to come back in a strong way, according to recent numbers published by North Carolina’s Department of Commerce.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to a low of 3.7% in December when compared to November’s 3.9% unemployment rate. This is great news due to the fact that North Carolina unemployment rates haven’t budged since September 2020.

North Carolina’s previous 3.9% unemployment rates match the United States’ 3.9% unemployment rates as well during that time. North Carolina employment rates may be starting to somewhat return to normal due to easing COVID-19 restrictions and business looking for new hires due to the Great Resignation.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, Using another counting format based on monthly worksite surveys, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment rose by 20,000 to about 4.58 million.

About 25,900 people went back to work to raise the employed numbers to 4.87 million in December., while the unemployed numbers dropped to almost 9,900 to 188,400, according to a department news release. The unemployed numbers dropping so soon is surprising due to 2020’s December stats toppling nearly 309,000.

The largest employment growth was counted being in the leisure and hospitality categories, increasing 1.5% to 483,000 workers, according to survey data.

With these numbers, North Carolina workers may start heading back to the workforce to catch up due to COVID lockdowns and helping rebuilding the economy which many are looking forward towards.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.