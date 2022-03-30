GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for Now in ENC. It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation.

In this edition, 9OYS digital reporters Emily Cervarich and Ryan Harper speak to the owner of East Carolina Italian Ice in Greenville. Calvin Johnson talks about the soon-to-be grand opening of his new storefront.

Located at 250 Reade Circle Suite 109 under the Boundary Apartments, the New York/Philly style Italian Ice isn’t your traditional, plain old ordinary snow cone where the syrup all goes straight to the bottom. This is pure 100% Italian ice with infused syrups and flavors already in the ice.

Toppings like Takis, Gummy Worms, Chamoy and more take the flavors to the next level.

(WNCT’s Ryan Harper has a behind-the-scenes look at how the product is made, from concept to consumption.)