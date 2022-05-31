KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Willow Tree Pain and Addiction Clinic opened its doors in Kinston on Tuesday.

This new clinic aims to treat patients dealing with chronic pain and substance use disorders in a non-judgmental way. It’ll also offer counseling services, drug screenings and chronic pain management.

Paula Kearley, a nurse practitioner and owner of Willow Tree, said it makes her feel good to be able to provide these services to people in the community because she knows what it’s like to deal with chronic pain.

“I suffer from chronic pain and I have for years,” Kearley said. “So I kind of feel like I can know where they’re coming from, and I know the stigma that comes with it from other providers, so that’s why I’m here.”

Kearley said the office will be staffed with two medical assistants, an office manager and herself. The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will accept most insurance providers and accepts self-pay as well.