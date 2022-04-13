JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some big news for local businesses here in North Carolina. Applications for Phase Two of the Business Recovery Grant Program will launch on May 2.

That means businesses that didn’t qualify in the first round of applications can now apply. Some of those types of businesses include gyms, hair salons and pharmacies.

“To be honest, I had no idea how in the world we were going to make it,” said CEO and owner of Onslow Fitness Center, Beth Saroka.

Just like a lot of the other types of businesses on that eligibility list, gyms were hit hard by the pandemic.

“I really did not know if the club was going to survive. Over 25% of the clubs in the United States did close, they did not survive,” said Saroka.

Onslow Fitness Center has been around since the early 1980s, but nothing could have prepared them for the hardship the pandemic brought.

“If we qualify to apply for this, we will be applying for it,” said Saroka.

The gym did not qualify in the first phase but did get some help from the Payroll Protection Program. Now, they’re grateful these funds are out there for those who may need it.

“I just hope that it helps some businesses that are on the on the fence right now of surviving or not surviving, I hope that they’re able to get the money that they need to go ahead and survive,” said Saroka.

Those who apply and get approved are eligible to get up to 20% of their economic loss or $500,000.

“I think the purpose of is to give other businesses opportunity to apply and get some of this economic help that is much needed for these businesses that suffered during the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary for Tax Administration, Anthony Edwards.

Click here to see all the information about eligibility requirements and how you can apply.