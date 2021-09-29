Pilot Mountain woman spreads hope, optimism one cup at a time

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — One barista is an expert at helping people kick-start their day and when she needed her own pick-me-up, she decided it was time to pour into her dreams.

Jenna Keener enjoys the perks of owning a mobile espresso bar and bakery.

“Meeting all the people is amazing,” she said.

If there’s one thing she knows best, it’s how to start someone’s day with a good cup of Joe.

“That’s been the most consistent thing for me: coffee. I’ve been doing it for 8 years,” Keener said.

Her years of working in other places gave her the experience to open The Songbird House in August of 2020.

She’ll be the first to tell you that having her own business didn’t come easy. Keener lost her job at a local coffee shop just after having her son.

“Which was a lot to deal with. Just being a newly single mom, and then six months after that I found out I had Thyroid cancer,” she said.

Between surgery and trying to find her way again, she felt like she was losing steam.

“I was just at the lowest point of my life at that point. I lost my independence. I was back with my parents again. My pride in the work that I had done was just taken away.” she said.

Her family gave her the jolt she needed.

“My parents just literally came home with this one day and it was like, ‘Okay, we’re investing in you,’” Keener said.

Keener has been serving a daily dose of perseverance ever since.

“This absolutely pushed me to find my creativity again and find my voice again,” she said.

Keener is one year cancer free.

The Songbird House is based in Pilot Mountain but stops in surrounding areas.

Visit The Songbird House on Facebook or Instagram for the weekly schedule.