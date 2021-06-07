Pitt County NC Works hosts restaurant job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Works in Pitt County connected local restaurants with potential employees at a job fair on Monday.

From local to chain restaurants, all had one thing in common, to hire people looking for work. One NC Works branch official said these events not only help connections but also help businesses that took a big hit during COVID-19.

“With people being able to get vaccinated, and hopefully ease up a lot of the restrictions for COVID, we’re ready to get back to normal, halfway back to normal, so we just wanted to do our part in assisting the restaurant industry in getting back to normal,” said Callie Northern-Herring, the manager for Pitt County NC Works.

Representatives say they plan to do more events like this throughout the summer. Click here to go to the NCWorks website and to get more information on job openings.