WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More beer for everybody!

Pitt Street Brewing Company and the City of Washington announced on social media Tuesday that the Greenville business will be adding a new location in Washington. A Facebook post from Pitt Street Brewing Company stated:

“We are pleased to announce Pitt Street Brewing Company will be opening a satellite taproom in beautiful downtown Washington, NC. The new taproom will be situated squarely on the Pamlico River, and we are excited to add to the growing independent craft beer scene in Beaufort County!”

WNCT spoke with Brianna Long, general manager of Pitt Street Brewing Company, about opening a satellite office in Washington, how it’s going to be different from the original location and what new customers can look forward to with this new location.

View the video to find out more.