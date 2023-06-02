RICHLANDS, N.C. — A cross-country bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing will arrive in Richlands on Monday, after a 70-mile ride from Wilmington.

The riders will be hosted overnight at First Baptist Church before resuming their journey the next morning with a 74-mile ride to Washington.

The four-week adventure, which began May 27 on Tybee Island, Ga., covers 1,478 miles on its way to the June 25 conclusion in Portland, Maine, with riders averaging more than 64 miles of riding per day. Along the way, the riders will hop off their bikes for five build days as they practice what they preach with Fuller Center for Housing local chapters.

The enthusiastic cyclists are always welcoming of media opportunities as part of their mission on the ride is to spread awareness about the issue of poverty housing.

Since the first ride in 2008, more than 1,600 Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure cyclists have ridden more than 1.5 million miles and, most importantly, raised more than $4 million for The Fuller Center for Housing’s mission of helping families have simple, decent places to live through repair work and new home builds.

The Fuller Center for Housing, founded in 2005 by Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Millard Fuller, works in more than 100 communities across the United States and in 20 countries. The Fuller Center has earned the highest-level 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.

For more information:

fullercenter.org

fullercenterbikeadventure.org