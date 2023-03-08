KINSTON, N.C. – With less than a month away until the 2023 season begins, the Down East Wood Ducks are eager for the season to start.

Opening day is April 6 versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Grainger Stadium, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. Grainger Stadium opened its gates 75 years ago, in 1949. On Saturday, April 8, we will honor all who have contributed to the legacy that is Historic Grainger Stadium.

The 75th Anniversary Celebration, presented by Barnes Jewelers of Goldsboro, will feature players and families from the winning 1949 Grainger High School Class A baseball state championship team, who on April 8, 1949, played the first-ever regular season game of any kind at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks would like to invite everyone to the 75th celebration on Saturday, April 8th at 5 p.m. There will be a post-game Easter Egg Hunt on the field for kids and one for adults throughout the concourse/grandstand. Fans will have the chance to find eggs filled with candy and special prizes, including a select few grand prizes.

If you, your family members, or friends were a part of any team from 1949-2023 who were a

part of the Grainger Stadium history, and are interested in being included or involved, the

Wood Ducks encourage you to reach out to sperson@woodducksbaseball.com for more

information.

From Grainger High School baseball and football championships, Adkin High School football title (1955), to the various professional, college, and high school teams, players, and personnel that has made an impact here, and are all a part of what has made this place so special. The Down East Wood Ducks are a small part of that history, and we are excited to be included into what has made Historic Grainger Stadium an integral part of the local community.

Single-game tickets go on sale on March 20th. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in

the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm).