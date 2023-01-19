RALEIGH, N.C. – Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina has joined with Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina to become Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas effective January 1, 2023.

The boards of both organizations met and approved the consolidation earlier this year. Mallory Wojciechowski, who formerly oversaw BBB of Eastern North Carolina, continues as president and CEO of the combined operation. The new organization, Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas, will have its headquarters in Raleigh and an office in the Myrtle Beach area.

The new entity has over 5,200 accredited businesses and services approximately 115,000 businesses.

“The excitement about this consolidation is not only about the growth of our office but about the increase in services that we will be able to provide both businesses and consumers throughout the Triangle, Eastern North Carolina, the Cape Fear Region and the Grand Strand.” said Wojciechowski. “BBB has been around for more than 100 years and our work is just as important today as it was back then. We are looking forward to being an integral part of the community and people’s daily lives in our new territory.”

Quantrell Quick, who formerly served as the Director of Operations at BBB of Coastal Carolina, will now serve as the Regional Manager of the Myrtle Beach office. Services offered in the Myrtle Beach office include outreach, presentations, business development, and consumer information.

“In considering a potential merger of Better Business Bureau chapters, it was very important to the Board of Directors of the BBB of Coastal Carolina that we find an organization whose programs and platforms would substantially benefit all of our stakeholders. We have been very impressed with BBB of Eastern North Carolina’s team, their commitment to BBB values, their broad range of services, and their commitment to providing excellent service to their community and their Accredited Businesses (ABs),” said Greg Taylor, past Chair of BBB of Coastal Carolina.

“We are very confident that our stakeholders will be pleased with the expanded services that will be made possible by the cost savings and economies of scale created by this merger. We are also looking forward to working with our Eastern North Carolina counterparts as we all strive to build a better future for our ABs and our new, expanded community. We are proud to become one with Eastern North Carolina and to hereafter be known as the BBB of the Eastern Carolinas.”

The Raleigh office will continue to manage all main services, including dispute resolution, advertising and charity review, investigations, mediation and arbitration, as well as have an extensive outreach program.

For more information, visit BBB.org.