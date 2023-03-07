RALEIGH, N.C. – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas (BBB) is hosting the annual BBB Golf Tournament at Drive Shack Presented by Ultra Roofing, on Friday, March 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All proceeds of the event will benefit BBB’s Educational Foundation and BBB’s Outreach Programs.

Four-person teams will compete in a tournament-style “best ball” format on a virtual championship course. Prizes will be awarded to the best golfers, and if you don’t take home one of those, be sure to try your luck at our raffle and silent auction. For those unable to attend the event, you can purchase raffle tickets and bid on silent auction items at bbbgolftournament.com.

Individual Registration (includes lunch):

Individual Player – $165 (will be assigned to team)

Individual Player (Associated with a BBB Accredited Business) – $150 (will be assigned to team)

Spectator Only (Includes lunch and one raffle ticket – no golf play) – $50

Team Registration (includes lunch):

4 Player Team – $600

4 Player Team (Associated with a BBB Accredited Business) – $480

To register for this event, visit bbbgolftournament.com or contact Alyssa Parker at aparker@bbbec.org or 919-277-4220.