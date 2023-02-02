WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Community College Foundation chose six students to represent BCCC as ambassadors for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This year’s team of ambassadors includes four Beaufort County Early College High School students, a human services technology student, and a medical laboratory technology student. Ambassadors represent the diversity of aspirations, backgrounds and interests of the BCCC student body through speaking engagements, marketing and recruitment.

(left to right) Cynthia Gracia, Travis DeMercurio, Brandi Keehnle, Cole Faucett, and Adam Harp. (BCCC photo)

Olivia Briley, 17, is a Greenville resident and a part of the medical laboratory technology program. She attended the Northeast Regional School for Biotechnology and Agriscience. Briley attends St. Clair’s Church of Christ. She was a FFA American Degree candidate, 2021 Program Award Recipient on Associate in Science, and a member of the Phi Theta Kapa Honor Society and the ABG Honor Society. She is the child of Karen and Joseph Briley. She plans to earn her bachelor’s degree and attend a veterinary medical school.

Travis DeMercurio, 19, is a Washington resident and is a part of the Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and business administration programs. DeMercurio attends Beaufort County Early College High School. He works at Moore Aquatic Center as a lifeguard and Hudson Signs as a graphic designer and sign installer. He is the child of Frank and Sherry DeMercurio. He has served as both the vice president and parliamentarian for the Student Government Association, general secretary for Gamma Beta Phi, and the vice president for BCECHS’s Service Club. He also volunteers through Eastern Pines Church, where he attends. He plans to pursue mechanical engineering and aviation through the United States Navy.

Cole Faucett, 18, is a Chocowinity resident and a Beaufort County Early College High School student. He plans to work as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and transfer to a university for biology. He serves as the vice president for the LGBT+ Club.

Cynthia Garcia, 18, is a Washington resident and a Beaufort County Early College High School student. She works a manager with Hibbett Sports, a bar lead with River Vibes, and an office assistant with Harvest Church. She is the daughter of Steve and Carrie Garcia of Washington and Randi Randolph of Norfolk, Va. She plans to transfer to a university for biochemistry and work in a lab.

Adam Harp, 18, is a Washington resident and is a part of the Associate in Arts program. Harp attends Beaufort County Early College High School. He volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul Society at Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, where he attends. He plans to attend a university in North Carolina for political science.

Brandi Keehnle, 44, is a human services technology student and a Washington resident. She is the wife of Matthew Keehnle, and the mother of two children, Nicole Davenport and Sean Keehnle. She is the child of Ray and Martha Crisp. Keehle plans to transfer to East Carolina University to further her education.