WASHINGTON, NC – The Beaufort County United Way is recruiting teams to compete in the inaugural United We Can Food Sculpture Competition on Saturday, April 1, 202. Teams will assemble sculptures at the Harbor District Market in Washington. Teams from around the community create sculptures made entirely out of canned and boxed food (and other basic need items) donated by businesses, co-workers, and friends. All items will be donated to Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry and then distributed to individuals and to area food programs.

Teams will begin the “CAN”struction phase of their food sculptures at 8:00 a.m. and must complete set-up by 11:00 a.m. United We Can food sculptures will be on display until 2:00 p.m. with awards presented to winning teams at 2:00 p.m.

The community is encouraged to come out and view the ‘CAN’structed works of art and vote for their favorite, with the winning team receiving the Community Choice Award trophy plus bragging rights for the year. Other awards presented include; Most Nutritious, Small and Mighty (small business/organization up to 99 employees), Best in Show, and Most on Brand.

United We Can is a great team building activity that will benefit people who are food insecure in Beaufort County communities.

RULES:

Teams can build any kind of structure – it can be as simple as a logo or an elaborate design. The sculpture must fit in a 10’ x 10’ space. Props may be used but 50% of the sculpture must be comprised of canned food items; labels cannot be altered in any way. Canned food items can be collected from a food drive or purchased with a corporate donation.

“The United We Can food sculpture competition is a unique experience designed to engage communities in tackling food insecurity.” Sue Tidd, Executive Director said. “There are children who are going to bed hungry every night. Our elderly community members must choose between food or prescriptions. Hunger is real and it impacts people right here in Beaufort County. This competition is a fun way to fill the shelves of our local pantries.”

To register your team for United We Can food sculpture contest, and for the official rules, visit the Beaufort County United Way website https://unitedwaybc.net/united-we-can There is a $35 team registration fee. For any additional questions contact Sue Tidd at stidd@unitedwaybc.net or call 252.975.6209.

About the Beaufort County United Way

The Beaufort County United Way is a local organization that has worked to build stronger communities through the investment of resources, engaging and collaborating with local partners, and inspired giving since 1961 and is part of an international network of over 1,800 affiliates in 40 countries and territories.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net.