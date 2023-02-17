WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College will continue its popular Beaufort Promise Scholarship Program for at least the next three academic years (2023-24 through 2025-26).

Starting with Fall Semester 2023 enrollments, the College will cover tuition and fees for all students who reside in its service region, which is comprised of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties, who enroll in at least nine credits and maintain a 2.0 GPA or 50+ non-credit contact hours.

To apply for Beaufort Promise, students must possess an unweighted GPA of 2.0 in their previous coursework—whether in high school, at BCCC, or at another college or university, and they must maintain a 2.0 GPA or its equivalent in BCCC courses to retain the scholarship.

The Beaufort Promise Scholarship is a “last dollar” scholarship, which means it covers remaining tuition and fees after the College has applied all other forms of aid for which a student is eligible. For example, if a student receives a Pell Grant and a Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant (SEOG) from the Federal government but still owes a remainder on BCCC tuition and fees, Beaufort Promise will cover the remainder—as long as the student is from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, or Washington Counties.

The Beaufort County Commission has graciously allocated $1 million distributed across academic years 2022-23 through 2025-26 to pay for Beaufort Promise scholarships for students who reside in Beaufort County and who are United States Citizens. The College Foundation will cover Beaufort Promise Scholarships for students from Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties as well as for students who are not U.S. citizens but can prove residency in the College’s four-county region.

“Beaufort Promise is designed to reduce the financial obstacles to attending college, thereby enabling the people of our region to obtain the skills necessary for obtaining a better job or attending a four-year university. We’re so very pleased that we can continue offering this important scholarship,” said BCCC President Dr. David Loope.