CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The Carteret County Public School System is pleased to announce that Ms. Mikie Broadhurst of Broad Creek Middle School was recently named as a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year Award.

Carteret County Public Schools photo

Ms. Broadhurst was also recently named the Carteret County Public Schools Teacher of the Year as well. 24 teachers from across North Carolina were selected as finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.

One of these talented educators will be named the NCCAT 2023 NC CTE Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented on October 19, 2023, at the Bardo Center on the Western Carolina University campus. The finalists will be at the NCCAT campus in Cullowhee for professional development the week of October 16-20.

“Each day in schools, Career and Technical Education teachers inspire and guide students to important future careers and roles in society,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said.

“Taking time to honor excellent Career and Technical Education educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2023 NC CTE Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work educators do every day. Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”