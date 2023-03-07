NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will host an information session next week for high school juniors and seniors interested in earning college credits through the Career & College Promise program, a tuition-free, dual-enrollment program.

The session, which is open to students and parents, will be held Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

The CCP program is a free opportunity that only requires students to pay for textbooks and software, saving them time and money toward a college degree. All high school juniors and seniors that reside in Craven County are eligible for the program, including public, private, and home-schooled students. Upon graduating from high school, CCP students are then able to apply college credits toward accelerating the completion of a college certificate, diploma, or associate degree. College credits are also transferrable to four-year universities.

CCP students have the option to take courses on Craven CC’s New Bern or Havelock campuses, fully online, or hybrid (a combination of on-campus and online courses). They can select from either the Career-Technical Pathway or the College Transfer Pathway. The Career-Technical Pathway is ideal for career-minded students who wish to pursue a Craven CC certificate that aligns with their current career goals. The College Transfer Pathway is a good choice for students who plan to enroll in a transfer program to attend a four-year university, allowing them to complete many of the core general education classes required during the first two years of a four-year degree.

The information session will cover the CCP enrollment process, college transfer and certificate pathways, registering for courses, and more. It is open to all high school students, parents, and anyone interested in learning more about CCP. For questions or additional information, contact CCP Advisor Samantha McDonald at 252-638-7242 or ccp@cravencc.edu.