MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three outreach meetings in the coming weeks to talk with charter/for-hire fishing owners and operators.

Division Director Kathy Rawls will host the meetings to discuss the needs of the for-hire industry. The meetings will be similar to the ones held this past fall in Manteo and Hatteras where those attending the meeting can personally voice their concerns to Rawls and other Division staff.

The meetings will be held in:

New Hanover County:

Tuesday, March 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cape Fear Community College

Room #387, Union Station

502 N. Front St.

Wilmington

Carteret County:

Thursday, March 30

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carteret Community College

Bryant Student Center

3505 Arendell St.

Morehead City

Brunswick County:

Tuesday, April 4

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

David R. Sandifer Administration Building

Board of Commissioners Chambers

30 Government Center Drive

Bolivia

Rawls has emphasized outreach and education as a focus area for the Division since she became director in May 2021. She has made it a priority to find new ways to communicate with the fishing public.

For more information on the meetings, contact Hope Wade at 252-808-8013 or hope.wade@ncdenr.gov.