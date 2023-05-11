GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $440,000 in literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

North Carolina recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to North Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

North Carolina recipients include:

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Reaching For The Stars Washington BEAUFORT $ 2,750 Seaside United Methodist Church Sunset Beach BRUNSWICK $ 2,750 Brunswick County Literacy Council Supply BRUNSWICK $ 8,000 Literacy Together Asheville BUNCOMBE $ 9,000 Western Piedmont Foundation, Inc. Morganton BURKE $ 7,000 International Center For Community Development Concord CABARRUS $ 3,000 The Mitford Museum Hudson CALDWELL $ 1,000 Carteret Literacy Council Morehead City CARTERET $ 7,500 Chatham County Literacy Council, Inc. Pittsboro CHATHAM $ 10,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of The Albemarle Edenton CHOWAN $ 2,500 Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland County Shelby CLEVELAND $ 2,500 Columbus County Literacy Council Whiteville COLUMBUS $ 6,000 Craven Literacy Council New Bern CRAVEN $ 9,000 Friends of The Currituck County Public Library Barco CURRITUCK $ 2,250 Ek Powe Elementary School PTA Durham DURHAM $ 3,000 Strongher Together Durham DURHAM $ 3,000 Gaston Hope In Christ Ministries Gastonia GASTON $ 2,000 Gaston Literacy Council, Inc. Gastonia GASTON $ 2,490 Gatesville Elementary School Gatesville GATES $ 2,950 Oxford United Methodist Church Summer Literacy Oxford GRANVILLE $ 2,500 Reading Connections, Inc. Greensboro GUILFORD $ 10,000 Reading Connections, Inc. Greensboro GUILFORD $ 10,000 On Track Education, Inc Greensboro GUILFORD $ 2,750 Triangle South Literacy Works, Inc. Dunn HARNETT $ 4,000 Blue Ridge Literacy Council Hendersonvlle HENDERSON $ 8,000 Blue Ridge Literacy Council Hendersonvlle HENDERSON $ 8,000 Hoke Reading/Literacy Council Raeford HOKE $ 2,900 Summit Charter School Cashiers JACKSON $ 3,000 Hinnant Dreams & Promises Title 1 Community Development Clayton JOHNSTON $ 3,000 Discovery Education Charlotte MECKLENBURG $ 200,000 Goodwill Industries of The Southern Piedmont Charlotte MECKLENBURG $ 8,000 International House of Metrolina Charlotte MECKLENBURG $ 10,000 Moore Montessori Community School Southern Pines MOORE $ 3,000 The Care Group, Inc. Southern Pines MOORE $ 8,000 The Care Group, Inc. Southern Pines MOORE $ 7,500 Cape Fear Literacy Council Wilmington NEW HANOVER $ 10,000 Blue Creek Elementary Jacksonville ONSLOW $ 1,500 Orange County Literacy Council Carrboro ORANGE $ 8,000 Center For Science Technology And Leadership Development Bethel PITT $ 8,000 Rowan County Literacy Council Inc Salisbury ROWAN $ 5,000 Gigi’s Playhouse Raleigh. Llc Cary WAKE $ 10,000 Boys Club of Wake County, Inc. Raleigh WAKE $ 3,000 Blowing Rock School Blowing Rock WATAUGA $ 2,500 Boone United Methodist Church Boone WATAUGA $ 3,000 Immigrant Connection of The High Country Boone WATAUGA $ 2,500 Eastern Wayne Elementary School Goldsboro WAYNE $ 2,250 Literacy Connections of Wayne County Goldsboro WAYNE $ 8,000

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.