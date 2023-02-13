GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University Career Services will host two job fairs on Feb. 15 at the Greenville Convention Center.

The Science, Engineering and Technology Fair will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. followed by the Job and Internship Fair from 1-4 p.m. Both events are open to ECU students and alumni.

Over 200 employers are expected to attend the two fairs as they recruit for jobs and internships. The Science, Engineering and Technology Fair focuses on recruiting students specifically for jobs and internships in the industries of engineering, construction management, pharmaceuticals, technology and more. The Job and Internship Fair will focus on recruiting ECU students and alumni from all academic majors.

Attendees can build connections and secure interviews with potential employers. ECU Career Services will also be hosting organizations on Feb. 16 for on-campus interviews with prospective candidates met at these events.

“We are very excited to see the large number of organizations recruiting for internships and co-ops, in addition to full-time jobs,” said Tom Halasz, director of career services. “While we will have over 200 organizations and companies recruiting at these events, it is important for students to research companies prior to the fair, including reviewing a company website and job to maximize student engagement with companies during the fair.”

Companies participating in the career fairs include Enterprise Holdings, Fastenal, Collabera, ELITE Transit Solutions, Caterpillar Inc., Food Lion, Hyster-Yale Group, Lowe’s, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Novant Health, Kohl’s, United States Capitol Police, Vulcan Materials, Youth Villages, Gray Construction, Lithko Contracting, Siemens Energy, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more.

For more information and tips on how to prepare for the career fairs, visit the Career Services website or contact Halasz at 252-328-6050