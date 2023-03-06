SWANSBORO, N.C. — Classic Rock never really dies. It just goes from generation to generation.

On April 8, fans new and old are invited to come together for a Classic Rock Concert featuring two of North Carolina’s most famous bands.

Nantucket, a member of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, is the concert headliner. Along with Sidewinder, once tabbed the East Coast’s rock and roll powerhouse, the two groups will combine to put on a show for the ages.

Nantucket was formed in Jacksonville in 1969 and by the late ’70s, they had signed with Epic Records, opening for KISS, STYX, Journey, the Doobie Brothers and more.

Six singles including Heartbreaker and nine albums later, Nantucket is still going strong. Their 1995 album “Still Live After All These Years,” spoke to their passion for rock music as they did their last album in 2011.

In 2012 the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

“Nantucket’s return to the stage in East Carolina is historic,” says keyboard and bass player Mike Uzzell. “We’ve been practicing hard because we’re like a pot of stew that has to get cooked correctly.”

Come April 8, Uzzell will be on stage with Nantucket for the first time in seven years and he will sing with his brother Larry.

“Larry and I were tabbed the ‘Heart Throb Brothers’ back in the day,” said Uzzell.

Those familiar with Nantucket know the band also earned the reputation as Pretty Boys! While band members are now in their 70’s the passion for music remains and Nantucket, who have been tabbed the music heroes of East Carolina are looking to thrill Carteret Speedway fans new and old alike.

The upcoming concert had Uzzell reminiscing about the early 70s, “We were supposed to open for the Rolling Stones in Miami but canceled, those were crazy days!” Expect more craziness April 8 when once again Nantucket rocks the stage.

Also performing will be Sidewinder, an 80’s Eastern North Carolina band from Wilmington that gained national recognition after appearing on the television show “Star Search” in 1983. Sidewinder advanced to the semi-finals of Star Search before losing to Sawyer Brown but by then had attracted a new nation of fans. “It was country versus rock,’” says Sidewinder drummer Jim Sheppard concerning the showdown with Sawyer Brown. “Star Search opened a window to a whole new world of fans, including many gigs in Canada.”

Sidewinder disbanded in 1994 but a fundraiser for a dear friend brought them together again and several benefit shows later the band is now playing three to four shows a year ever. “We’re older, yes, but with the same passion as ever and we’ll bring it at Carteret Speedway,” claims Sheppard.

Sidewinder’s heydays were from 1985-89 with singer Wendy Upchurch as the band’s featured singer. Their repertoire of songs consisted mostly of originals. “Half our songs are originals and we still sing them today,” said Sheppard.

Upchurch has since retired with Michelle Boyette now the featured female vocalist who according to Sheppard can knock it out of the park. Sheppard added, “We love making memories and hope our reunion stirs the memories of our loyal fan base when we play at Carteret April 8th.”

As a bonus, the bands Built For Comfort and 8-Track will share the stage with Nantucket and Sidewinder for a night that promises to transport fans back to the golden era of classic rock, North Carolina style! Carteret Speedway owner Bob Lowery is excited the concert has come together and claims, “This will be a special night you won’t want to miss, this will be historic.”

Gates open at 4 pm and the concert starts at 4:30 pm. For ticket information go to https://www.carteretspeedway.com/rock