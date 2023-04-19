JACKSONVILLE, NC – Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is excited to announce the Grand Reopening Party for its Jacksonville, North Carolina location on May 6, 2023. Soft opening to the public is set for Thursday April 27, 2023. The restaurant, located at 2421 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville, NC 28540, is being reopened by Veteran and long-time local Rob Crumpler and his two brothers.

The Grand Reopening Party will take place from noon to 5 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and will feature live music and plenty of food and drinks. Jacksonville’s City Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance and will host a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the reopening.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to celebrate the Grand Reopening of Shuckin’ Shack in Jacksonville,” said Crumpler. “We have worked hard to create an inviting and fun atmosphere that highlights the seafood and customer service that Shuckin’ Shack customers have come to love.”

Rob serves as the day-to-day operator for the restaurant, while his brother Joshua works as the marketer and his other brother Joe handles the back of the house. Rob first became aware of Shuckin’ Shack because his family frequently visited another location near their home. When he was presented with the opportunity to open his own Shuckin’ Shack restaurant, he fell in love with the idea. As a family, the Crumpler brothers have always had overlapping business interests, but this marks the first time they will be working together in an official capacity.

“We are excited to share our love of seafood with the community and offer them an unforgettable dining experience,” Crumpler said.

“We couldn’t be happier to reopen our Jacksonville location to the public,” said Shuckin’ Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington. “Of course we’re excited to partner with the Crumpler family, but we also can’t wait to see our loyal customers and new faces enjoying fresh seafood, cold drinks, and good times once again,” he added.

Shuckin’ Shack is a growing fast-casual oyster bar concept with 19 units and counting. The restaurant serves seafood staples such as crab legs, oysters, shrimp and much more. The Jacksonville reopening marks the latest push in Shuckin’ Shack’s expansion efforts. The brand is seeing continued growth since the start of 2023 and is looking to sign at least three new deals by the end of the fiscal year. In addition to the southeast, Shuckin’ Shack is also eyeing states like Illinois, Texas, and Florida for expansion.