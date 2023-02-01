KINSTON, N.C. — The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce honored business and community leaders as they hosted the 112th Annual Awards Banquet at the Kinston Country Club, Tuesday, January 31st.

Oscar “Skip” Green was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year for his steadfast and tenured leadership in the community. Rob Bizzell described Skip this way, “Some people do things expecting a lot of praise and fanfare. That is not the expectation of Skip. The things he has done in his life, have been done with a desire to make a positive impact in our world.”

Skip has served on many civic organizations’ Board of Directors, such as; Kinston/Lenoir Chamber of Commerce, Lenoir Committee of 100, Salvation Army, the Red Cross and served as President for the Boy Scouts of America, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He served as a board member of Lenoir Community College, Wachovia Bank local advisory board, the Kinston board of realtors, and served for 10 years as a board member of the Lenoir Memorial Hospital. He served as junior and senior warden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

His many public contributions have often gone unnoticed, as he is not one to call attention to his dedication and service. More than that, in his personal life, his friends, colleagues and neighbors all say he has shown the attributes that distinguish him as a ‘great man.’

Skip attended Princeton University, served in the Navy with two tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon returning home to Kinston, he joined his father in the family business before opening his own business, Group III Management.

Skip does not just serve, he leads. He facilitates change and improvements, all of which have made and continue to make a positive impact on our community and its residents.

The recipient of the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award is Paul Sugg, Founder/President of Eastpoint Prosthetics and Orthotics. Paul is an individual who has been effective in the community by using his time, talents and compassion to positively affect the lives of others.

He graduated from Lenoir Community College with an Associate in Arts degree, then transferred to East Carolina University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, then completed studies and was certified in prosthetics and orthotics by the mid-1990’s. He returned to Eastern North Carolina where he opened an office in Greenville for Capital P & O, which was later sold to Hanger P & O.

He is incredibly involved in the local community. He is a Rotarian and he started The Rotaract Club of Lenoir County to get young professionals involved with Rotary and community service projects. In the past, he has served on the hospital foundation board. He is currently serving on the Lenoir Community College Foundation Board. He is also currently working on his Doctorate in Philosophy from Bethany Divinity College and Seminary.

Through his non-profit, he changes the lives of patients overseas for people he doesn’t know and who have no other access or means for these services and products. His servant’s heart is abundantly obvious to anyone who has met him. Our community, our citizens and our world have benefited from his vision, his work ethic, and his desire to do more.

Paul is a true Eastern North Carolinian. He was born here, grew up and studied here. He and his wife have made a home here together for 32 years, they have one son.

The Ambassador of the Year Award is given to someone who has gone above and beyond expectations to support the mission of the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s recipient is Reding Pittman Mortgage Loan Officer/Truist Bank. Fellow Ambassadors describe Reding as ‘open, honest, willing to listen and despite being very busy in his own career, he always seems to squeeze in the time to attend many Chamber events, Chamber meetings and to volunteer in other ways in the Community.’ Often times we don’t get to see the ripples we may leave behind or how we have influenced others, but in this case the rest of us can see…and the ripples are both deep and wide.

After achieving his Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University and spending a few years in sales, Reding found a home working in a position that helps people achieve their own personal goals.

Reding is married and has two children.

Congratulations to all of the 2022 Award winners.