KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man’s call for community participation for an Easter event will be carried out for an event that will take place Saturday.

Curtis Henderson, Jr. is a Kinston native. In February he put out a call to the Kinston community to participate in an Easter basket and book drive for distribution to local youth. He currently has received 215 Easter baskets and 100 books.

On Saturday at noon, the event will take place at 611 N. McLewean St. in Kinston.

Henderson said the inspiration for the giveaway came from his childhood memories of sharing the Easter baskets that his mother Eunice bought for him with friends in his neighborhood who did not receive one.

“Hope to Destiny is committed to lighting the candle of hope for our youth’s future,” Henderson said in a media release. “What we do is work with kids and educate them on the negative impact of gang violence, gun violence, and substance abuse. Most things dealing with guns and gangs all stem from substance abuse.

“We have touched a lot of youth in our community. In 2022, we gave out school supplies; 200 book bags, coats and sneakers to the youth and less fortunate adults in Kinston.

Henderson received the President’s Volunteer Service Award at an MLK Holiday celebration in Greenville on January 163. The Points of Light Foundation recognition presented by ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc. seeks to provide public recognition to local community leaders who are making a difference in the ENC nonprofit community.

For more information about Hope to Destiny for Youth, please call 252-560-9228 or email hopetodestiny@gmail.com.