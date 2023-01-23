MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The Town of Morehead City announces that Mayor Jerry Jones has been selected to join the NC East Alliance Board of Directors.

The NC East Alliance is the lead economic development organization serving 29 counties across Eastern North Carolina. This organization works with state, local and national economic development organizations to grow existing industries and foster new development across the region.

Known to be the unifying local ‘voice of place’ promoting the unique strengths and assets of Eastern North Carolina, the NC East Alliance strives to engage, connect and assess major contributors of economic growth from around the world.

“I look forward to working with the NC East Alliance and helping in any way that I can in bringing crucial economic development to the area,” said Jones.

Jones has proudly served the citizens of Morehead City since 1999. He will be seated as the only municipal mayor across the 29 counties within the Alliance. Having a tenured local government leader as part of the NC East Alliance will help foster evergreen partnerships with leading industries while keeping the needs of our citizens at the forefront.