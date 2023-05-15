JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel-Jacksonville/Camp Lejeune, NC, in Jacksonville.

Cornerstone Hospitality, which already has a My Place hotel in its portfolio of branded and independent properties, manages the property. My Place Hotel-Jacksonville/Camp Lejeune, NC, marks the brand’s second property in the state.

“We have seen tremendous success with our existing hotel in Huntersville and are excited to expand our footprint in the state,” said Ryan Rivett, president and CEO of My Place Hotels. “Known for its flourishing retail sales and service industry, the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast, and proximity to some of the most beautiful beaches in the region, Jacksonville is an ideal location for our newest property. We look forward to providing our guests exceptional service and a comfortable stay while contributing to the local economy and community.”

The 85-key property has all the amenities typically associated with the brand, including 24-hour complimentary coffee; free parking; complimentary WiFi; daily housekeeping; My Guest Laundry; My Lounge with a business center; My Store, which offers a variety of food and beverage items; and a grilling pavilion. Each guestroom has a refrigerator with a freezer, a two-burning cooktop, a coffeemaker, a toaster, a sink with disposal, premium cable, My Place Plush Beds, and more. The property also has My Place’s latest Gen 2 room design.

My Place Hotel-Jacksonville/Camp Lejeune, NC, is centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville’s rapidly growing retail district and is near numerous restaurants and entertainment options along Western Boulevard. A popular destination for tourists during the summer months, Jacksonville is also less than an hour’s drive to many of the beaches in the region, including Indian Beach and North Topsail Beach.

Jacksonville is also home to the United States Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station. The United States Department of Defense and Camp Lejeune are two of the largest employers in the city, making Jacksonville an ideal location for a My Place property designed to accommodate of long-term stays for military personnel and their families, and government contractors.

My Place Hotel-Jacksonville/Camp Lejeune is approximately four hours from My Place’s first property in North Carolina, My Place Hotel-Huntersville, NC, near Charlotte.