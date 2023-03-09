NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Historical Society is presenting the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour.

The tour is an exciting storytelling event that takes place on March 23, 24 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. New Bern Battlefield Park, the site of the first Battle of New Bern is hosting the event.

The tour takes you on a 60-minute guided, lantern-lit walk through the wooded battlefield trails, where spirits of real characters from New Bern’s past will share their very human and inspiring stories of courage and conviction.

You will hear from the family members of men hung without a trial for alleged desertion, a woman disguised as a man to fight alongside her husband, a tale of two friends who find themselves on opposing sides, a skilled nurse who also happened to be a spy and more. End your evening with songs and stories about the Underground Railroad in the tent.

“We introduced this event during the pandemic and it was so popular we knew we had to repeat it. This is not a program about the war or a battlefield tour – it’s about the human side of folks who found themselves caught in the conflict. It showcases the talent of our local actors and the hallowed ground of New Bern Battlefield Park,” says Mickey Miller, Historical Society Executive Director.

These are poignant and gripping tales from civilians, formerly-enslaved persons, and combatants, who happened to find themselves in a country at war. Their narratives are largely based on letters, diaries, and contemporaneous accounts.

Pre-paid reservations are required with a specific day and arrival time. Tickets are $16 for Historical Society adult members, $20 for adult non-members, and $16 for students and active-duty military.

Space is limited. Reservations are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets . Not suitable for children under 7 or those with difficulty walking.

For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.