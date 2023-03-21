COLUMBIA, N.C. –– Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Lucketchia Boston as warden of Tyrrell Prison Work Farm, a minimum-security prison for adult males located on 200 acres near Columbia.

“Warden Boston brings to the position more than 22 years of service to adult correction,” Secretary Ishee said. “She has demonstrated not only a tremendous capacity for leadership, but also an ability to serve the mission in extremely trying circumstances.”

Boston was the recipient of the Division of Prisons’ 2021 Manager Award, when she was Tyrrell PWF’s associate warden for operations. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility did not have a permanent warden for five months, and she stepped up as a leader.

“She told me from day one, ‘I got this. I will call you only if I absolutely need to,’” said Tom Brickhouse, recently retired as warden of Hyde Correctional Institution, 40 miles from Tyrrell PWF.

As acting warden, Boston “managed Tyrrell through two COVID outbreaks with a minimal workforce,” Brickhouse said. “There has been no one that has shown me any more dedication to our department than she has.”

Boston started her career in corrections at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2001 as a correctional officer, advancing to sergeant in 2005 and lieutenant in 2009. She received a department Medal of Honor Award in 2011 for her response to a stabbing at Pasquotank.

She took a promotion to captain at Bertie Correctional Institution in 2012, eventually holding positions as PREA compliance manager and safety officer. In July 2019, she became associate warden at Tyrrell PWF.

She has completed PEAK Performance and Critical Intervention Training and is a member of the Correctional Peace Officer Foundation. She is continuing her education in criminal justice through Wake Technical Community College.