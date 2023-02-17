GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Emerging Artists’ Program at Emerge offers youth the opportunity to experience the world of art through fun, interactive programs including activities such as painting, potter’s wheel, printmaking, photography, and more.

Registration is now open for the Emerge Gallery and Art Center Summer Art Camps.

Campers are separated into age-appropriate classes when possible. The Advanced Youth Program at Emerge is a great opportunity for “tweens” and teenagers to expand their knowledge and expertise in various areas of fine art.

They have high-quality, hands-on activities that are not capable in most schools such as metal design, potter’s wheel techniques, alternative photography, painting with advanced methods and materials, film editing and more.

Youth Camps are opportunities for youth to immerse themselves in the art area of their choice. Participants will work on in-depth art projects in the set area.

Full-day camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $200 if you’re a member and $240 if not. Half-day camp is from 9 am to noon or 1-4 pm and is $100 for Emerge members and $140 for non-members.

LUNCH BUNCH OPTION: If you are doing a half-day camp, but need an extra hour, you may add on our lunch bunch option, for $5 per day. This does not include lunch, so please bring a bagged lunch.