ALTOONA, Pa. – Sheetz announced it will celebrate National Meatball Day by selling six-inch meatball subs for just 99 cents with any purchase through the Sheetz app.

This special offer will only be available to Rewardz members on National Meatball Day (Thursday) as well as Friday. This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 670+ locations by entering the offer code MEATBALLZ on the Offerz tab of the Sheetz app. The code can only be applied once per Rewardz member and excludes extras and add-ons. The order must be placed on the app to receive a 99-cent meatball sub.



The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power customers through their Sheetz run, allowing customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their My Sheetz Rewardz®, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more.

To download the Sheetz app, customers can visit www.sheetz.com/app.

