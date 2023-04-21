WASHINGTON, N.C. — Sound Rivers’ water-quality testing results for March are in, and of the 11 sites tested in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watersheds, only one failed to meet recreational water-quality standards.

The results for the last sampling of the first year of year-round Swim guide sampling were good. Everything that was sampled passed, except for Havens Gardens in Washington. The organization said they were excited to be back sampling weekly beginning next month.

“That’s good news, considering the weather is warming up and a lot more people are going to be on the water next week,” said Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell.

The year-round version of Swim Guide monitors sites for E. coli bacteria in fresh water and enterococci bacteria in brackish or salt water, both of which can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections in humans and their pets. Sites are given a pass/fail designation based on federal and state water-quality standards.

For more information, visit SoundRivers.org swim guide website.