NEW BERN, N.C. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a worldwide church donated 40,000 pounds of food to the New Bern Food Bank.

A full truck, 24 pallets equalling 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food, included canned fruits and vegetables, soups, pasta, flour, sustainable milk and more. This food will be dispersed throughout rural parts of Eastern North Carolina to help feed those in need throughout Craven, Carteret, and Onslow counties.

The intent is to help smaller food banks stock their shelves. These banks will now be able to directly help those in need within their areas and give the opportunity of getting food and additional products without having to travel for them.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Eastern North Carolina has more than 2,000 members. The Morehead City Stake consists of church members from the Harkers Island, Morehead City, Havelock, New Bern and Jacksonville areas.

For more information, you can visit churchofjesuschrist.org