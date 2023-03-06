NEW BERN, N.C. – March is Women’s History Month. This month celebrates the vital roles of women in American history.

New Bern’s history is rich in strong women who have contributed to the community and society and that is what this month’s African American Lecture focuses on.

“Hush, Hush, Somebody’s Calling My Name,” will be presented by Dr. Erroll L. Royal in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center on March 16 at 7 p.m.

In this lecture, he will be highlighting and exploring the many great contributions of New Bern African American women, from the 1700s through the 1900s.

Dr. Erroll L. Royal is a graduate of New Bern Senior High School. He a retired educator of 40 years of professional experience as a school administrator in the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

He is a motivational speaker, workshop facilitator, musician, and mentor group organizer. He is the author of two books: Pembroke: The Road Less Traveled and Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community.

This special program is in celebration of the accomplishments and achievements of African American women within the New Bern community from the 1700s through the 1900s.

The program is open and FREE to the public. For more information, email Sharon.Bryant@ncdcr.gov, or call 252-639-3692.