NEW BERN, NC — The North Carolina History Theater’s next comic murder takes you back to the charming days of the Civil War, where you’re invited to help solve a murder… and guess the clues on a treasure map.

A Pinkerton man has been slain in his carriage in the occupied town of New Bern in 1864, and a curious group of six suspects is caught trying to figure out which among them shot the man—and solve the clues to a mysterious treasure map. With lively dialogue, plot twists and comic confrontations, this show is for everyone!

Audiences can catch this fun-filled Bill Hand comedy mystery in four locations. Find Who Murthered the Pinkerton Man March 15 for members at The Emerald Golf Course; March 23 at Carolina Home and Garden in Newport; March 31 at Carolina Colours Pavilion; and April 6 at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar in New Bern. For reservations, contact each venue directly. Information is available below and at www.NCHistoryTheater.org/calendar.

Audiences will meet Mervin McVale and his Little Women – a father, mother and daughter who travel the country performing some (just between us) really horrible Shakespeare where ever they go. Then there’s crazy, maloprop-ridden Captain Stacey of the US Army and his more level-headed sergeant Bride. They were escorting the Pinkerton man and a southern spy named Jane Dade whose ability to escape rivals Houdini. And, of course, as the play unfolds we find these six characters have an awful lot in common with that mysterious map of treasure hidden by them or their relatives back in the Mexican-American War.

Guests get to peruse the map and its clues to see if they can break the code while, of course, the characters visit their tables between scenes to answer questions and discuss the crime.

Contact directly for tickets: March 15, The Emerald Golf Course, 5000 Clubhouse Drive, New Bern, Members 633-4440.

March 23, Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 Hwy 24, Newport. Call 252-393-9004 x3

March 31, Carolina Colours Pavilion, 3300 Waterscape Way, New Bern. Call for availability, 252-772-7023.

April 6, Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901-B Pollock Street, New Bern. Call or visit for tickets. (252) 288-5853

All information is available at www.NCHistoryTheater.org/calendar.

For more information, call 252-229-4977 or go www.NCHistoryTheater.org or www.facebook.com/NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater.