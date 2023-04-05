COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – During the first two weeks of April, a team of artists will come to North Carolina to paint a wildlife mural in Columbia.

The World-renowned muralist Matt Willey will lead a team of artists in April to paint a wildlife mural at the Red Wolf Center on Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Columbia. Located one mile south of Highway 64, the center is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program to save the only remaining wild red wolf population in existence and found only in Eastern NC.

This mural project is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, and National Wildlife Refuge Association.

The public education section of the center features red wolf displays, educational materials, and an outside viewing enclosure housing two red wolves. The mural project will be created in the

first two weeks in April and showcase critically endangered red wolves, native pollinators and

other wildlife living on the refuge.

Prior to the painting of the mural, several refuge volunteers, including folks from the First Flight

Rotary Club, spent several days preparing the exterior of the building for the mural. Over the last several months, organizers Loti Woods and Dale Weiler of Weiler Woods for Wildlife has been working with the Red Wolf Recovery Program Team, wildlife refuge managers, and Willey to finalize plans for the public art project. Woods and Weiler first connected with Willey last year through his work with The Good of the Hive, a 21-year mural project to paint 50,000 individual honeybees worldwide.

“I’m excited to help bring some art and conservation energy to red wolves and their story,”

Willey said. “With this mural, I can expand the story of The Good of the Hive beyond the bees to

the red wolves and offer a clearer picture of the whole ecosystem.”

The mural is part of Weiler Woods for Wildlife’s larger mission to inspire the next generation of

wildlife champions through art and education. The couple will be teaching classes on wildlife in

local schools and hope to engage the whole community in the public art project.

“Not only will the mural be aesthetically beautiful, but it will also educate and raise awareness

about the importance of conserving our wildlife and their habitats, especially America’s red

wolf,” said Woods, executive director.

“Matt is one of the best muralists in the world whose large-scale installations have reached

hundreds of thousands of people all over the globe,” said Weiler, a wildlife sculptor. “We’re

honored to partner with him and help share his talents with Eastern North Carolina communities

and Red Wolf Center visitors.”

Other mural project partners include Coastal Wildlife Refuge Society, Pocosin Arts School of

Fine Craft, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – Red Wolf Recovery Program, and Pocosin Lakes

National Wildlife Refuge, National Wildlife Refuge Association, and the North Carolina Wildlife

Federation. In addition, Jessica Suarez, a National Geographic explorer, will install a temporary

photo exhibit at the Center chronicling the story of red wolf recovery.

To learn more about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program, click here.