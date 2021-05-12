Red Hat adding more than 500 jobs with many coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Red Hat is set to hire more than 500 new employees, with many of those jobs coming to its Raleigh location, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The new jobs will support the company’s growing open hybrid cloud portfolio, spokesperson Jessie Beach said. They will be coming to North America in 2021 — primarily to the company’s Boston and Raleigh locations.

“These roles will enhance research and development in new applications of existing technology, as well as support and expand work within our customer base,” Beach said in an email.

Jobs will range from technical engineering to product marketing and content strategy.