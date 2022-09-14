GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Moviegoers in Greenville will have one less theater to choose from as of Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, according to an announcement on the theater’s website. The announcement encourages customers to go to the Regal North Hills Location instead.

Cineworld Group, which owns Regal Cinemas, is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in federal bankruptcy court.

“As part of the Chapter 11 cases, Cineworld, with the expected support of its secured lenders, will seek to implement a de-leveraging transaction that will significantly reduce the Group’s debt, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the financial strength and flexibility to accelerate, and capitalize on, Cineworld’s strategy in the cinema industry,” Cineworld said in a press release.