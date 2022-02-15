Renovations begin for new 19-acre urban innovation hub in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Intersect East, a 19-acre new urban hub, will be located in Uptown Greenville near East Carolina University’s campus.

This new urban hub will be an all-in-one mixed-use campus, benefitting ECU, the health community and Greenville residents.

“I consider Greenville the capital of Eastern North Carolina and so to do that, we must be a job and research and health machine,” said Tim Elliott, the managing partner and chief visioneering officer for Elliott Sidewalk Communities.

Intersect East will have 16 buildings that will hold offices, residences, restaurants, a large municipal park and research space for nearby ECU. The abandoned railroad tracks nearby will also be turned into a hike and bike trail that will connect to the 14th Street communities.

Elliott said the project will be done within multiple phases in the next 8-10 years.

The first phase of renovations comes with $42 million in investment for the three historic buildings that are located on 10th Street. The largest building will be called the Prizery. Elliott said he believes keeping those historic buildings is important because they are a part of Greenville’s history and past.

“You can’t have exciting opportunity of tomorrow without understanding your historic past,” he added.

Brad Hufford, the Vice President of Business Development at Greenville ENC Alliance, said this will benefit the city. The companies that will be located at Intersect East will bring in new jobs, an increase in tax space and will allow the community to attract and house office users.

“It’ll really create an anchor of activity that will really have an impact on the overall Uptown area,” Hufford said.

On March 9, there will be a large symposium at the new biotech building where Elliott Sidewalk

Communities have commissioned an economic impact study of what the $300 million investment will have over the next 8-10 years.