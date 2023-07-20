WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The newest authentic Mexican restaurant in Wilson, Senor Munchies Mexican Snacks, is offering a taste of their culture to the community.

Guadelia Hernandez, one of the owners, started her cooking career by driving around to sell food to farm workers. As a single mom of seven, she would cook in her kitchen and then go to the fields.

“I am excited because we never thought it was going to be this popular but, thank God, we are popular and people enjoy our food and that is what we’re rooting for,” said Hernandez.

View the video for more on the restaurant, located at 3722 Airport Blvd. in Wilson, and what they have to offer.