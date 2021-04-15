Restaurants in ENC struggle with staffing, keeping employees

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many restaurants in Eastern North Carolina are struggling with staffing and keeping employees on the job.

Earlier this week, 9OYS received an email regarding closures and cut hours in the food industry. The Marina Cafe in Jacksonville is one of the local restaurants in ENC dealing with staff shortages.

The Marina Cafe has been open for 25 years and its manager, Catherine Fountain, said she has never seen anything like it. Fountain also said even when COVID-19 first hit, they received a paycheck loan to keep staff employed but lost them due to people making more money on unemployment.

The Marina Cafe is offering line cook positions for $40K a year including meal compensation. (Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

People are getting unemployment still, people are getting stimulus, people are getting tax returns so it is hard to keep them. Catherine Fountain, manager, Marina Café

At The Boro in Swansboro, it is no different. Manager Ryan Swanson said it has been a struggle for their current workers.

It is very difficult for our valued employees to work those extra hours and those seven days a week. Ryan Swanson, manager, The Boro

Swanson said they have 40 people employed currently but usually have 70 by this time in the season. He also said he doesn’t blame the people that don’t want to work, he says it is the U.S. government that’s to blame.

Due to the shortage of staff, both managers from The Marina Cafe and The Boro say it has created long wait times but what it hasn’t affected is business.

Swanson said something needs to change, but he doesn’t want to see anyone lose their financial support.