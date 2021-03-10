Return of basketball fans to Greensboro Coliseum offers hope to nearby businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some fans are better than no fans. That’s the feeling for many regarding the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament that kicked off Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For nearby restaurants, having roughly 3,000 fans at the Coliseum puts hope on the horizon, despite seats only being filled to about 15% capacity.

“To be honest, we were really expecting no fans leading up to the event. Just for the ACC Tournament to be bringing in anything for us is a big bonus,” said Kraver Stamey of Stamey’s Old Fashion BBQ.

Their West Gate City Boulevard location makes them a prime spot for people to go to after the games.

“We definitely feel lucky to have our name be a part of the history of the ACC Tournament here in Greensboro,” Stamey said.

Stamey said, while this year they didn’t have to bring in extra staff, they’re still hopeful this means the start of a new post-COVID beginning.

“To us, this is a kick back to getting to have events across the street and get back in the swing of things and hopefully it’s just the beginning,” Stamey said.

Even hotels have been impacted.

Many in the Triad have been hosting teams, their families and fans.

For those who’ll be inside the stadium, they’re finding creative ways to stay pumped.

“Chicken wings, pork loins, cold beer,” said North Carolina Chapel Hill fan Anthony Johnson.

He and his friend Rodney Bivins drove their RV from Burlington and are one of only about five other groups who’ll be camping outside of the coliseum.

“We’ll be in and out and just do what we can to enjoy it,” Johnson said.

The people camping next to their RV came all the way from Virginia to support Virginia Tech.

“We’ve been to Charlotte. We’ve been to D.C., and Greensboro so far — we think Greensboro is the place they should have it every year,” said Virginia Tech fan Matt Sink.

“I think everybody in America is looking for a good excuse to go do something fun,” said Virginia Tech fan Shawn Crist.