GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina.

Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than 260 locations. The stores offer made-to-order food, marketed under the slogan “World Famous Chicken & Fresh Kitchen.”

The Royal Farms menu includes its signature chicken, subs, sandwiches and wraps. Similar to competitors such as Sheetz, Royal Farms locations also feature gas stations as well as car washes at select locations. Most locations are open 24 hours a day.

In a press release, Royal Farms officials said the company plans to open its first North Carolina location in Grandy in early 2023. The company said additional stores will be built in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston and Jacksonville. Royal Farms added the company “plans to open more locations in other areas of the state to bring more convenient options to the North Carolina community.”

The release did not mention the proposed Royal Farms location in Washington. Local government officials were reviewing plans for that site in May. WNCT has reached out to Royal Farms for more information on the status of that project.

“We are very excited to pioneer into the First Flight state and expand our offerings into the community,” Royal Farms public relations officer Aliyah Atayee said. “Not only does Royal Farms bring value and more convenient options to neighborhoods, but we are also passionate about giving back to the areas we do business in.

“We look forward to getting involved in the community and seeing our first responders in uniform get free coffee whenever they stop in. We thank North Carolina for welcoming Royal Farms into this beautiful state.”