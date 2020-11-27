Sheetz’s new donut-infused beer now on sale at stores

ALTOONA, PA. (WNCT) — You can go to Sheetz to get beer, or you can go get a Sheetz beer.

On Friday, Sheetz introduced its new donut-infused beer. The “Project Happy Hole-idayz” is now on sale at the 432 stores across North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. It’s a collaboration with Wicked Weed Brewing Company and is an idea that came from their famous donut holes.

Sheetz touts its new beer as “a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.”

The company is selling four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $7.99, while supplies last.

