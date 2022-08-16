MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Inflation is making it harder to shop for everyday things like groceries and personal items, but shoppers are finding discount stores are making things easier.

Janet Manzoni said she thinks shopping for meals at Dollar General can save large families a lot of money.

“You can feed a family on $5,” Manzoni said. “If you’re feeding a family, you can go in there and buy a taco kit for a dollar as opposed to $3.99 at the supermarket.”

Dollar General told News13 its mission is to be able to provide affordable access to household essentials.

“In this challenging economic time, we aim to provide affordable access to household essentials… including all of the components to a nutritious meal,” the company said in a statement.

Manzoni said food is a large part of many family budgets, and dollar stores can help families cut back.

“I think you can cut your food budget significantly,” Manzoni said.

Dollar General has seen nothing but a steady increase in sales over the past decade, according to the company. Between 2019 and 2021 its net sales grew from $27.75 billion to $34.22 billion, an increase of more than 23%.

Between the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, when inflation soared, the company said it experienced “stronger than expected sales.”

During the last quarter of 2021, Dollar General said it experienced more out-of-stock items than usual, but Manzoni said she didn’t really notice much difference.

“I buy these pretzels there that I can’t buy anywhere,” Manzoni said. “Only once in the five years or 10 years that I’ve been shopping have they been out of them.”

She said that when choosing a store to shop at, picking dollar stores is a no-brainer.

“I’m not gonna go into Shop-Rite if I need one or two items,” Manzoni said. “I’m not gonna go into Shop-Rite because I know I’ll pay more.”