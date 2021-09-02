Six ENC-area businesses among 15 semifinalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ title

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced the 15 semifinalists competing to be named the coolest thing made in North Carolina. Six of those businesses are in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, New Bern, Kinston and Beaufort.

Presented by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the statewide online contest began with 68 nominees, and after the public submitted 18,000 votes, the top 15 were revealed. From wheel loaders to wall ovens, tobacco leaf tables to towel / tissue systems, DSM fiber to Duck Tape, flu vaccines to vocational trucks, BBQ sauce to sportfish boats, jets to the Jaws of Life, chicken breading to custom headgear and pimento cheese, the semifinalists showcase the vibrant variety of high-quality products manufactured across the state.

Three local businesses nominated to be “The Coolest Thing in NC”

Business North Carolina is serving as Media Partner, and the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NCMEP) is collaborating as a Supporting Organization.

“The NC Chamber is thrilled to congratulate the 15 semifinalists. We celebrate the entire manufacturing community – the backbone of our state’s economy for more than a century,” said Gary Salamido, president and CEO of the NC Chamber. “From producing safe and effective vaccines to making the personal protective equipment for our health care heroes, North Carolina’s manufacturers are vital to the health of our people and our economy. As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

Public voting is open at coolestthingmadeinnc.com. The top five finalists will be announced on September 20 via the NC Chamber’s social media channels (follow #CoolestThingMadeinNC). The winning product will be revealed on October 1, National Manufacturing (MFG) Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.

In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

“The Coolest Thing Made in NC” Semifinalists (alphabetical order):