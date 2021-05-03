Small businesses now eligible for restaurant revitalization fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Mom and pop restaurants are now eligible for some extra help from the Small Business Administartion.

The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It provides funding to restaurants and other businesses to help peep the doors open and the lights on. The program provides funding equal to what businesses lost because of the pandemic.

Business owners can use the funds for rent, payroll, construction of outdoor seating and a number of other expenses. Greenville leader said this funding opportunity is a lot different than the PPP loans rolled out earlier this year.

Struggling restaurants begin receiving $28.6 billion in government grant money

“This opportunity really encourages investment in the business themselves and make it stronger as a whole as they continue to move their operations forward,” said Katie Teel, president of the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Click here to see if you’re eligible and to get more information on the application process.