Something good brewing with fundraiser for new coffee shop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will soon be a new way to get your coffee in Greenville. This new shop is a little different but in a special way.

Awaken Coffee was holding a fundraiser Tuesday at Rock Springs Center in Greenville to push its efforts forward. Money used for the fundraiser will go towards getting the shop open. It will employ at least 20 special needs adults to help with skills and confidence in the workforce.

The goal is to raise $300,000 to cover the building lease, equipment, training and other expenses. A link to donate or to place an order for coffee to be shipped to you in the meantime is also available here.